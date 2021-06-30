The Big Story: Sinovac vaccine recipients have to undergo pre-event testing

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Health Ministry (MOH) said on Wednesday (June 30) that people who have received the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine will not be exempted from pre-event testing.

Vaccines not included in Singapore's national vaccination programme - Sinovac's among them - may lack sufficient documentation of how effective they are at protecting against Covid-19 infection, and in particular against the Delta variant of the virus currently circulating.

Meanwhile, MOH will no longer disclose details of each new Covid-19 case detected in the community.

Information on individuals' ages and occupations, as well as the places they visited and the dates on which they tested positive, will not be provided.

Instead, the ministry's daily virus update will now detail the progress made in the nationwide vaccination scheme, in addition to daily case numbers.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS), weighs in on this development.

Separately, the long-awaited second stage of the Thomson-East Coast MRT Line will start running on Aug 28.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran on Wednesday said the new six-station stretch - connecting Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott stations - "would not have been possible without the hard work, adaptability and personal sacrifices of our technicians, engineers and ground staff".

ST senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan shares more.