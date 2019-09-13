The Big Story: Singtel invests $45m in digital skills training and more children to benefit under KidStart scheme

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Friday's (Sept 13) episode, journalist Hariz Baharudin will talk about how Singtel's $45 million investment in staff training will help to better equip them for the changing digital economy.

Journalist Goh Yan Han will discuss how the expansion of government pilot scheme KidStart will help more children from disadvantaged families.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely to be causing the dry spell in Singapore; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupts the food and beverage scene in Singapore.