The Big Story: Singapore's strategy to fight coronavirus and Q&A with infectious diseases expert

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Monday's episode (Feb 3), news editor Zakir Hussain talks about the strategies implemented by the Government, as shared by the Health Minister and National Development Minister in Parliament, to reduce the risk of local spread of the new coronavirus.

Next, China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei describes the first day of operations for the new Wuhan hospital that was built in a matter of days.

Lastly, in a special live question-and-answer segment of The Big Story, infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Tambyah from the National University Hospital answers burning questions from Straits Times readers about the new coronavirus.

