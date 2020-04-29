The Big Story: Singapore's Q1 total employment suffers worst drop since Sars; where is Kim Jong Un?

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's episode (April 29), we speak to NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay on Singapore's employment figures for the first quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, where is Kim Jong Un? Global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim discusses the various theories on Mr Kim's health and whereabouts, and who is likely to succeed the North Korean leader.

Lastly, we have on the show, writer Amanda Lee Koe and filmmaker Kirsten Tan, who recently hosted an online watch party to recreate the communal cinema experience.

Stories covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include how to make sense of the number of coronavirus cases, and an ST photojournalist's account of his visit to foreign worker dormitories.