The Big Story: Singapore's Land Transport Master Plan

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Monday's (May 27) episode, transport journalists Zhaki Abdullah and Toh Ting Wei discuss the feasibility of bus-only roads, the emphasis on better rail connectivity and the priority on safety for certain commuters, from Singapore's 2040 Land Transport Master Plan.

The show will also feature generous millennials who give back to their Singapore alma mater.

One of them, entrepreneur Ivan Chang, will appear as a guest on the show. Mr Chang recently donated $50,000 to the Singapore Management University, and he will share what motivated him to do so.

The Big Story debuted on May 6.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.