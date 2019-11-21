The Big Story: Singapore's GDP growth, PSLE results release and Mourinho at Tottenham

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow and Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Thursday's (Nov 21) episode, business correspondent Seow Bei Yi will talk about the reasons behind the Singapore economy's growth of 0.5 per cent.

Journalist Jolene Ang will discuss the release of the PSLE results and upcoming changes to the education system.

The New Paper digital editor Jonathan Roberts will share his opinions on Jose Mourinho's new appointment as the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang will share more on the stories that are trending on the Internet.

In Thursday’s segment, he will talk about the 2020 Grammy nominations, the woman who removed her shirt to save a koala from raging bushfires in Australia, and the teen who rode his PMD on a walkway shelter being arrested.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely causing the dry spell in Singapore; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupt the food and beverage scene here.