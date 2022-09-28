The Big Story: Singaporeans' salt intake well above the level recommended by WHO

In a new initiative announced today, Singapore aims to reduce sodium intake by around 15 per cent over the next five years. Along with Singapore's high sodium intake, there is a rising risk in high blood pressure, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

We taste test three different types of salt, to see if we can taste the difference.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam joins us on the show to discuss the new strategy from the Health Promotion Board.

In other news, national swimmers Amanda Lim and Joseph Schooling have been issued letters of warning by Sport Singapore (SportSG) following their confessions to consuming cannabis.

SportSG revealed that a third national swimmer - Teong Tzen Wei - was also warned "for having acted in breach of their athlete agreements".