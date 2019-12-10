The Big Story: Singaporeans most well-fed in the world, paddlers win gold at SEA Games

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Tuesday's (Dec 10) episode, we talk about Singapore topping a global index list and being named most well-fed in the world.

Journalist Sue-Ann Tan then discusses how we can improve rest areas for outsourced workers, as guidelines are released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Correspondent David Lee talks about Singapore's paddlers winning gold for both the men's and women's singles titles at the SEA Games.

Lastly, we look into policy changes that are set to kick in next year, from New Year's day.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Renee Poh talks about the stories trending online.

In Tuesday's segment, she talks about the volcano eruption on New Zealand's White Island, a public appearance by Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen and an artist who ate a US$120,000 (S$160,000) banana.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the largest Hong Kong protest in months, South-east Asia's meth menace, and whether or not Joseph Schooling will be ready for Tokyo 2020.