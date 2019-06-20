The Big Story: Singaporeans' life expectancy and healthier diets

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Thursday's (June 20) episode, Senior Health Correspondent Salma Khalik will discuss Singaporeans' increasing life expectancy and healthier eating habits.

Journalist Rei Kurohi will discuss how partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs), the main source of artificial trans fats, will be banned as an ingredient in all foods sold in Singapore from June 2021.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.