The Big Story: Singapore unlikely to enter Phase 3 by end of year

In Monday's episode, we will speak to Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

The infectious disease modelling expert will talk about Singapore's TraceTogether take-up rate and will share why the Republic is unlikely to enter phase three of its reopening by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Invest Editor Tan Ooi Boon will give tips on how to plan and save enough for retirement.

A recent OCBC survey showed that those who do not plan and manage their expenses are likely to be short by as much as 30 per cent of the money needed for their lifestyle.

We will also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.