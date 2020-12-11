The Big Story: Singapore to set aside record $25b for science, technology research

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

A $25 billion plan charting the country's research landscape was launched on Friday (Dec 11). It's a critical investment that will help the economy emerge stronger from the shadow of Covid-19, while ensuring the country shores up its defences against future threats.

Among the plans is a national effort to help Singapore respond nimbly to future infectious diseases.

Science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan shares more on the plans and promising projects that are expected to come out in the next five years.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has signed a deal to buy 15 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, including from Pfizer, which was on track to receive the first United States approval after winning the backing of a panel of government advisers.

We speak to Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang on the city's vaccination plans and the latest updates on the tightened measures that kicked in on Thursday to curb a new wave of infections.

