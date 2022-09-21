The Big Story: Singapore to launch Healthier SG 'one resident, one doctor' scheme in 2023

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Singapore's ambitious plan to have one family physician and one health plan for everyone will start from the second half of 2023, when residents aged 60 and above will be invited to enrol with a primary care clinic of their choice. Following that, those in the 40-59 age group can do so in the next two years.

With this Healthier SG strategy, the Ministry of Health aims to shift the focus on "sick care" to preventive care.

Dr Theresa Yap, a family physician from Yang & Yap Clinic & Surgery, joins the programme to discuss this new scheme.

In other headlines, oil surged on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation to hold on to occupied territories in Ukraine, an escalation that could lead to further disruption to energy supplies.