The Big Story: Singapore to continue to host Formula One Grand Prix until 2028

In one of the strongest signals that Singapore is committed to reopening and returning to life in a world with Covid-19, the Singapore Tourism Board and promoters Singapore GP on Thursday (Jan 27) announced a new seven-year deal to continue hosting a Formula One race here.

The latest contract is from 2022 until 2028, with this year's race scheduled for Oct 2 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Assistant sports editor Jonathan Wong shares more on what a 2022 race may look like amid the ongoing pandemic.

In other local news, the father of the two 11-year-old boys who were found dead in a canal near the Greenridge Crescent playground was taken by the police to where their bodies were discovered on Thursday afternoon. He was seen handcuffed and surrounded by about five police officers.

Xavier Yap Joun Houn was charged on Monday with the murder of one of his sons.

And don't miss this week's Life Picks. Film correspondent John Lui gives a no-holds-barred review of Jack Neo's new military comedy Ah Girls Go Army.

STFood Online editor Hedy Khoo shares her recipe for a festive version of a hawker classic - fried radish cake with tiger prawns.