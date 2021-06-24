The Big Story: Singapore targets two-thirds of population to be fully vaccinated by National Day

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Covid-19 multi-ministry task force said on Thursday (June 24) that Singapore will accelerate its national vaccination programme from Saturday and administer up to 80,000 vaccine doses daily.

The ramp up is due to the delivery of vaccine supplies being brought forward, and the Health Ministry (MOH) expects to add another 500,000 new slots for people to get the first dose of the vaccine in the next few days from now till mid-July.

The task force added that the group limit for dining in at food and beverage outlets is on track to be raised from two currently to five from mid-July.

This is in tandem with the ramping up of the vaccination programme and regular testing of workers in higher-risk settings.

Meanwhile, there were 23 confirmed Covid-19 cases as at noon on Thursday, comprising 14 in the community and nine imported cases.

The 14 community cases include two unlinked cases.

Looking overseas, Hong Kong's Apple Daily has apologised to its readers for not meeting their expectations. This comes after hundreds of people queued past midnight for one of a million copies of the final publication.

The headline that ran across the front page was "Hong Kongers bid a painful farewell in the rain, 'we support Apple Daily'".

Assistant Professor Dylan Loh from Nanyang Technological University weighs in on what the tabloid's exit will mean for Hong Kong's media landscape.

And don't miss out on this week's Life Picks.

Film correspondent John Lui reviews the much-anticipated Fast & Furious 9 movie, while food correspondent Eunice Quek shares her dining-in experience at the Mirazur pop-up.

Mirazur is a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in France, and it currently tops the world's 50 best restaurants list.