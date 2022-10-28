The Big Story: Singapore’s job market shows signs of ‘slowing momentum’ as retrenchment rises

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Employment continued to rise in the third quarter but Singapore’s job market recovery showed signs of a “slowing momentum”, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday, as retrenchments swung up and the unemployment rate climbed.

In advance estimates for the quarter, MOM said total employment – excluding migrant domestic workers – rose 75,600 from the previous quarter.

But there was a “slight uptick” in unemployment rates and an increase in retrenchments, though both indicators were still on a par with or below pre-Covid-19 levels.

“The nation’s transition to living with Covid-19, along with the progressive removal of safe management measures and border restrictions, has supported the labour market’s recovery in recent quarters, though there are signs of a slowing momentum,” said MOM.

“In the coming months, a deteriorating global economic environment, higher global inflation, as well as geopolitical tensions, will impact the labour market,” it added.

NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay joins the programme to discuss this development.