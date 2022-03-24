The Big Story: S'pore ready to take a decisive step forward towards living with Covid-19, says PM Lee

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Group size limits will go up to 10 people, and masks will no longer be mandatory in outdoor settings from Tuesday (March 29), as part of what Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called a decisive but measured step forward towards living with Covid-19.

Up to 75 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed to return to their workplaces. And capacity limits for larger events and settings with more than 1,000 people will be increased to 75 per cent as well.

In a national address on Thursday outlining changes to safe management measures, PM Lee announced that with the risk of outdoor transmission significantly lower, wearing masks outdoors will become optional - but will remain mandatory indoors.

Meanwhile, groups of up to 10 fully vaccinated people will be allowed to dine in at food and beverage (F&B) outlets, and the current 10.30pm cut-off for alcohol sales and consumption will be lifted.

Additionally, live performances will be allowed to resume at all venues. The screening of live broadcast programmes and recorded entertainment at F&B outlets can also start again.

Meanwhile, all travellers vaccinated against Covid-19 and children aged 12 and below will be able to enter Singapore with just a pre-departure Covid-19 test from 11.59pm on March 31.

In Singapore's most significant move to reopen its borders, travellers will no longer be required to take only designated flights to enter Singapore quarantine-free, and will not have to take a Covid-19 antigen rapid test within 24 hours of arrival.

There will also be no more quotas on the number of daily arrivals and no entry approvals needed for all vaccinated travellers.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, weighs in on these developments.

In other headlines, Chinese rescuers on Thursday scoured a remote mountainside in Guangxi for the remaining flight data recorder of China Eastern Flight MU5735, nearly 72 hours after the plane went down in rugged terrain.

Efforts had been hampered by a torrential downpour in the area and across much of southern China.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law, who is near the crash site, discusses these developments.

