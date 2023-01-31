The Big Story: Singapore ranked least corrupt Asian country but overall score slides to lowest since 2012

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Anti-graft watchdog Transparency International has ranked Singapore as the least corrupt Asian country, with the Republic emerging fifth overall in the group’s corruption perception index.

However, it achieved this with its lowest score in a decade at 83 points, since the scoring metric was revamped by Transparency International in 2012 and Singapore scored a high of 87 points.

Mr Wilson Ang, who heads the Asia regulatory compliance and investigations practice at legal firm Norton Rose Fulbright, weighs in on Singapore’s performance.