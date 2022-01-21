The Big Story: Singapore likely to see 'significant' Omicron wave, measures in place to cut risks

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

New measures were announced on Friday (Jan 21) by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 to help Singapore prepare to deal with the new Omicron wave.

These include keeping existing safe management measures, such as the cap of up to 5 people for social gatherings and up to 5 visitors per household, for the upcoming Chinese New Year period.

The maximum isolation period for fully vaccinated individuals and children below the age of 12 will be shortened from 10 days to seven days, given Omicron's shorter infectious period, MOH said.

Vaccinated travel lane (VTL) travellers entering Singapore after 11.59pm on Jan 23 by both land and air checkpoints will only be required to do unsupervised self-administered ARTs from day two to day seven of their arrivals if they need to leave their place of residence or accommodation.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, weighs in on these developments.

Overseas, travellers who have received booster shots are required to undergo only a five-day quarantine upon arrival in Malaysia from Monday, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said travellers with booster shots would need to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test two days prior to travelling, on the arrival day and on the fourth day of quarantine; or use a rapid test kit (RTK) on the fifth day supervised by health officers.

Travellers will be released from the quarantine period if the results of the PCR on the fourth day or RTK on the fifth day are negative.

