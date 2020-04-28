The Big Story: Singapore economy may shrink more than 4% this year; figuring out which coronavirus numbers to watch

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday (April 28), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced that the economy might shrink more than 4 per cent should the coronavirus pandemic drag on, and that job losses and wage cuts are to be expected.

OCBC Bank chief economist Selena Ling discusses what we can expect in the coming months, as well as MAS' forecast that wages will be hit more than jobs.

We then talk to senior health correspondent Salma Khalik on what the breakdown of the daily number of new cases means, and which set of figures we should pay more attention to.

We round up the episode with an interview with Mr Pann Lim, the creative brain behind the colourful "thank you" posters for delivery riders working hard during this circuit breaker period.

