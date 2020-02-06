The Big Story: Singapore confirms 4 new cases of coronavirus infection, life under quarantine, stranded on ship in Japan

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

In Thursday's episode (Feb 6), journalist Timothy Goh talks about the four new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Singapore announced by the Health Ministry on Wednesday (Feb 5).

Next, journalist Tan Tam Mei talks about the experience of an undergraduate student, who was evacuated from Wuhan and is under quarantine, and the Singaporean man who has decided to stay put in Wuhan.

Lastly, we talk to Mr David Abel, a British man who is one of the passengers under quarantine on a cruise ship in Japan.

