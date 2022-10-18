The Big Story: Singapore, Australia sign trailblazing Green Economy Agreement

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Singapore and Australia are set to intensify cooperation in the green economy, targeting new areas such as sustainable agriculture and green shipping corridors, with the signing of a trailblazing agreement on Tuesday.

Under the Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement, both countries will embark on 17 joint initiatives for a start, such as developing a list of environmental goods and services with an eye to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers.

Professor Sumit Agarwal, managing director of the Sustainable and Green Finance Institute at the National University of Singapore, discusses how both sides stand to benefit from this agreement.

In other headlines, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday that to continue thriving, Singapore has to always pursue a twin strategy of staying open to top talent while developing its people.

The country must continue to attract the best companies and talent to do cutting-edge work here and push the frontiers of possibilities, he added.