The Big Story: Singapore approves Pfizer bivalent jab for those aged 12 and above

The Health Sciences Authority has granted interim authorisation for Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 12 and above.

The bivalent vaccine can be used as a booster jab for those who have received their primary series vaccination. It targets both the original strain of the coronavirus and the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination and Ministry of Health will issue official recommendations on the use of the vaccine when ready, said HSA in its statement on Tuesday.

Separately, the first day of Covid-19 vaccinations for children between six months and four years got off to a brisk start on Tuesday morning, with vaccination centres across the island crowded with parents and their children.

This comes after registrations opened last week for parents and guardians to get their children, aged between six months and four years, to receive Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine at one of five centres across the island, in areas such as Punggol, Tampines and Queenstown.

In other headlines, Singapore has raised its climate ambition, committing to net-zero emissions by 2050, the Government said on Tuesday.

Ms Melissa Low, a research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, discusses how Singapore can reach this ambitious goal.