The Big Story: Singapore approves Moderna's first bivalent Covid-19 booster jab

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme

The Health Sciences Authority on Wednesday granted interim authorisation for the use of Moderna's Spikevax bivalent Covid-19 vaccine, which targets both the original Sars-CoV-2 strain and the Omicron BA.1 variant.

The bivalent vaccine has been authorised for use as a booster for people aged 18 and above who have already received their primary series vaccination.

In other headlines, Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong died on Wednesday. He was 70.

Mr Lim is believed to have suffered a heart attack. He was found collapsed in his office when he did not turn up for a hearing.

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz joins the show to discuss Mr Lim's contributions to the football world.