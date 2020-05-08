The Big Story: SIA expects unprecedented full-year net loss; how long will Muhyiddin last as Malaysia's PM?

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show on Friday (May 8) is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

We begin the episode with an interview with Mr Brendan Sobie, independent analyst of Sobie Aviation, on Singapore Airline's expected full-year net loss for the first time in its history, and what this means for the national carrier.

He also discusses the impact of Covid-19 on the aviation and tourism industries.

Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh weighs in on what could happen next for Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin after the Parliament allowed a vote of no confidence in him, moved by his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.

We round up the episode with an interview with British expatriate Mr Anthony Houlahan, who signed up as a GrabFood delivery rider, with the aim of raising $100,000 for the Children's Cancer Foundation (CCF).

Stories covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include wet market stalls going online to woo shoppers during the circuit breaker period, and Hong Kong's decision to ease its coronavirus restrictions.