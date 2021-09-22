The Big Story: Should S'pore's mask policy change as it treats Covid-19 as endemic?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, ST's weekday talk show.

Singapore is doing its best to scale up its Covid-19 operations amid growing case numbers, to ensure all patients are well cared for, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept 22).

"I know this is a stressful time for those with family members who have Covid-19," he noted, adding that some people had written to him to express their frustrations with the current situation.

Meanwhile, MP for Sengkang GRC Jamus Lim has called for Singapore to continue revisiting its stance towards mask-wearing, as the Covid-19 situation develops here.

Acknowledging that masks are an important tool in the Covid-19 fight, he said in a recent Facebook post that Singapore can evolve its Covid-19 policy, as it moves towards treating the disease as endemic. This includes paying more attention to indoor air quality.

He added in an ideal world, people would keep their masks on all the time. But in reality, keeping the mask on constantly is stifling, and there are clear signs of mask fatigue

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist from the Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena, shares his opinion on this development.

Across the causeway, Malaysia has fully vaccinated 80 per cent of its adult population. It now moves on to inoculating teenagers and rolling out booster shots to high-risk groups.

Malaysia correspondent Ram Anand shares more on the country's next steps in transitioning to an endemic Covid-19 phase next month.

Separately, from Monday, Primary 1 to 5 pupils will start full home-based learning (HBL) until the PSLE ends on October 6. Two parents speak to The Big Story on their preparations for HBL.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.