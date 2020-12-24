The Big Story: Should S'poreans be worried about new Covid-19 strain from UK?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday (Dec 24), Singapore announced more safe management measures at Marina South Pier and Changi Point ferry terminals, as more visitors head to the Southern Islands and Pulau Ubin.

Separately, the nation confirmed its first case of the new Covid-19 strain from the UK, a 17-year-old Singaporean girl who had studied there.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, who is the dean of NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, will weigh in on whether Singaporeans should be worried. He will also share how we can get ahead of the virus.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines cabin crew have begun wearing N95 masks and protective overalls on flights returning from London.

In a Christmas Eve special, multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann joins the show and speaks to one Singaporean who has brought the Christmas cheer to his neighbours every year. They will also share other Christmas-related stories trending on the Internet.