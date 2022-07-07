The Big Story: Should Singaporeans worry about monkeypox?

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Mr Boris Johnson will announce his resignation as British Prime Minister on Thursday (July 7), the BBC reported. This comes after he was abandoned by newly appointed ministers and more than 50 others in a rebellion that had left the government dangerously close to paralysis.

Accoding to the BBC, Mr Johnson will stay on as caretaker prime minister until October, with a new Conservative leader set to be installed in time for the party's annual conference.

Separately, the Ministry of Health has confirmed the first local case of monkeypox infection in Singapore. The patient is a 45-year-old male Malaysian national who resides in Singapore. He tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday.

He is currently hospitalised at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and his condition is stable.

This comes on the back of an announcement by World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO would reconvene its monkeypox experts to decide if the worsening outbreak now constitutes a global public health emergency.

Professor Dale Fisher back, a senior consultant in infectious diseases at the National University Hospital, weighs in on these developments. Prof Fisher is also part of WHO's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network.

In other news, a lorry crashed into 11 vehicles on the Causeway leading to Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday morning. A 34-year-old Malaysian lorry driver has been arrested following the incident, according to the South Johor Bahru District Police.