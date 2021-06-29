The Big Story: Shorter waiting time for second dose of Covid-19 vaccine jab in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Members of the public who are awaiting their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can now opt to get it earlier, as Singapore ramps up its vaccination exercise.

Checks by ST found that several people who were able to book their second jab only about six to eight weeks after their first one are now able to shorten the interval to four weeks.

Looking overseas, more than 12 million Australians - close to half of the population - are now in lockdown as the country struggles to contain the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

Brisbane on Tuesday (June 29) became Australia's fourth regional capital city to restrict movement except for essential reasons for at least three days, following Perth, Sydney and Darwin.

Australia correspondent Jonathan Pearlman shares the latest on the Covid-19 situation there.

Meanwhile, Riduan Isamuddin, also known as Hambali, and his his two associates will face a formal arraignment in front of a United States military commission in Guantanamo Bay. Hambali is accused of plotting the October 2002 bombing in Bali and the 2003 attacks at the JW Marriot and Ritz Carlton hotels in Jakarta on Aug 30.

Dr Rohan Gunaratna, professor of security studies at the Nanyang Technological University, weighs in on this development.

Also on the show, sports correspondent David Lee looks ahead to the match between England and Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

