The Big Story: Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine same as Pfizer-BioNTech's, says MOH

Singapore will be receiving a batch of Covid-19 vaccines called Comirnaty, which the Ministry of Health (MOH) said is the same as the Pfizer-BioNTech one currently being used in the national vaccination programme.

MOH also said that it will adjust the HealthHub records of people who have received or will be receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty vaccine under a category called Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty.

Meanwhile, there were 22 confirmed Covid-19 cases as at noon on Wednesday (June 23). Of these, 13 are in the community and nine are imported. Of the 13, three are unlinked. There were no new cases in the dormitories.

Separately, all travellers arriving from high-risk areas will be placed on a 14-day stay home notice at dedicated facilities from Wednesday night, instead of 21 days.

However, they must take an antigen rapid test using self-test kits on the third, seventh and eleventh day after arriving in Singapore.

This change follows MOH's announcement that it had found no evidence that the variants of concern have longer incubation periods.

In other news, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Wednesday that the terrorism threat to Singapore remains high as terror groups continue spreading their influence online amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

ISD also highlighted that nearly nine in 10 cases dealt with under Internal Security Act for terrorism-related activities since 2019 were self-radicalised.

Journalist Hariz Baharudin shares his insights on these findings.

Also on the show - executive director of the Centre for Domestic Employees Shamsul Khan suggests ways to ensure that foreign domestic workers get proper living conditions. This follows Tuesday's sentencing of the housewife who abused her Myanmar maid to death.

We will also share the latest news from Singapore and around the world.