The Big Story: Shanmugam cautions against prejudging acquitted ex-maid case; Temasek's 1-year shareholder return turns negative

On Tuesday (Sept 8), Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said that Singapore's justice system is impartial to all and fair, and cautioned against prejudging what part of the process had gone wrong.

He was commenting on the ongoing reviews by the different agencies looking into the case of former domestic worker Parti Liyani, who was acquitted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong and his family.

Meanwhile, a survey by the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB) revealed that employment expectations among businesses in Singapore have taken a turn for the worse, with overall business sentiment remaining negative.

Managing director of human resources firm PeopleWorldwide Consulting, Mr David Leong, will weigh in on this matter.

On Tuesday, Temasek also announced that its one-year shareholder return has turned negative during its annual review.

Associate editor Vikram Khanna will share more details of the review and what it means to Singaporeans.