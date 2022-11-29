The Big Story: Shanmugam addresses key points of S377A debate in wrap-up speech

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

The debate on repealing Section 377A, which criminalises sex between men, entered its second day in Parliament, with members from both the People’s Action Party and the Workers’ Party sharing their views on the issue.

Wrapping up the debate that saw over 30 MPs speaking, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam addressed key points, such as the cancel culture.

He also took aim at the Workers’ Party, saying that its decision to lift the party Whip was “not true democracy”. He added that the move was “better described as wanting to speak without taking responsibility”.