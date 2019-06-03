The Big Story: Shangri-La Dialogue wrap-up and regulating PMDs

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Monday's (June 3) episode, deputy foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar summarises what the key speeches at the Shangri-La Dialogue were, while journalist Zhaki Abdullah shares what can be done to make personal mobility devices safer on the roads.

The Big Story debuted on May 6.

Topics covered in previous episodes included what it means for Singapore to be on the United States' currency manipulation watch list; the World Health Organisation's new definition of "burnout" and the eleventh edition of the International Classification of Diseases, which recognises video gaming as an addiction; M1's new mobile plans; the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users; the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.