The Big Story: Shanghai to lock down half of the city in turns for mass Covid-19 testing

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Shanghai will lock down each half of the city in turns to conduct a mass testing blitz to combat a Covid-19 outbreak that has become China's biggest virus hot spot.

The city will first lock down areas east of the Huangpu River, which includes its financial district and industrial parks, for four days starting on Monday (March 28). Then the lockdown will start in the city's west for another four days, according to a Sunday statement from the local government.

Residents will be barred from leaving home and public transport and car-hailing services will be suspended, while private cars will not be allowed on the roads unless necessary, the statement said. It also stressed that citizens' emergency medical needs must be guaranteed.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law discusses this development.

Meanwhile, ComfortDelGro, Singapore's largest taxi operator, will temporarily increase its distance fares by one cent from next Monday.

This is in response to the sharp increase in fuel prices in recent weeks, said the company on Monday, and follows moves by other point-to-point transport operators to impose temporary fees to help drivers cope with rising costs.

In other headlines, A-list actor Will Smith looks to have physically assaulted presenter Chris Rock in a shocking moment at the annual Academy Awards ceremony.

Comedian Rock, 57, was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature when he made a joke about Smith's wife - Jada Pinkett Smith - starring in G.I. Jane 2. G.I. Jane is a 1997 action film starring Demi Moore with a shaved head.

And don't miss this week's Smart Parenting segment. Ms Vivian Lee, co-founder and CEO of Go!Mama, shares more about her company, which makes and manages lactation pods.