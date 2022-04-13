The Big Story: SG Arrival Card no longer needed for vaccinated S'pore residents, long-term pass holders arriving from Johor

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

From Friday (April 15), fully vaccinated Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders will no longer need to fill up the SG Arrival Card - an electronic health declaration - when entering the country via the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints.

Transport correspondent Toh Ting Wei discusses why this requirement is only being waived at the land checkpoints with Johor, and not at Singapore's air and sea borders.

Meanwhile, hotels in Johor Baru have increased their room rates this weekend because of demand from Singaporeans taking advantage of the Good Friday holiday break to go for a vacation.

Travel booking platforms report that hotel bookings for the weekend are more than double those of last weekend.

The Big Story also follows up on Tuesday's announcement that the first BTO project in the Greater Southern Waterfront will be launched for sale within three years.

Mr Ismail Gafoor, CEO of PropNex Realty, says the area will prove popular with both locals and foreigners. He also shares his views on how the announcement will affect the housing market.

In other headlines, New York City police are looking for a 62-year-old man named Frank James, calling him a person of interest in connection with the shooting aboard a subway train in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Police are offering a US$50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Ten people were shot in the attack.