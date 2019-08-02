The Big Story: Sephora's data breach and the Bicentennial Experience exhibition

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Friday's (Aug 2) episode, journalist Hariz Baharudin shares more on the Sephora data breach incident that affected customers in Singapore and in neighbouring countries, and the discovery by Singapore-based cyber security firm Group-IB about records of customers allegedly being peddled on the Dark Web.

Associate editor Vikram Khanna talks about the announcement by the Federal Reserve to cut its key interest rate and what could be its future monetary policy as well as what this means to investors.

And for the Bicentennial Experience happening at the Fort Canning Centre, senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern discusses what visitors can expect from the exhibition and whether it is worth a visit.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's new digital studio.