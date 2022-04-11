The Big Story: Sentosa reviewing long-term plans to account for trends arising from Covid-19

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The masterplan to redevelop Sentosa and Pulau Brani into a choice tourist destination will be reviewed to account for trends arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, a spokesman for Sentosa Development Corporation told ST.

First announced in 2019, the redevelopment plans see the two islands divided into five zones, with redevelopment of the islands' areas to be done in phases.

Journalist Ng Keng Gene discusses what the review might mean for the masterplan.

Meanwhile, tickets for this year's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix will go on public sale on Wednesday (April 13) at 10am.

Three-day grandstand tickets to the Marina Bay Street Circuit start from $298.

The Republic, which in January announced a new seven-year deal to continue hosting an F1 race here, is scheduled to stage the 18th stop of this season's 23-stop calendar Sept 30 to Oct 2.

Assistant sports editor Jonathan Wong looks at what Formula 1 fans can expect from this year's event.

In other headlines, Covid-19 infections are hitting record levels in Shanghai, despite an ongoing lockdown that has affected parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases in Malaysia fell to 8,112 on Sunday, the first time it has dipped below 10,000 since early February.