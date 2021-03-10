The Big Story: Self-radicalised youth detained under ISA for planning knife attack on Jews leaving synagogue

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

A 20-year-old man who had planned to use a knife to attack and kill Jews leaving a synagogue, and to take up arms abroad, has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

Amirull Ali, who was a full-time national serviceman in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) when he was arrested in February, had planned to target three Jewish men after their Saturday congregational prayers at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue in Waterloo Street.

Multimedia correspondent Yeo Sam Jo shares more details of Amirull's terror plot.

Meanwhile, netizens have reacted to Singapore's goal of qualifying for the 2034 Fifa World Cup with skepticism, comparing it to the failed Goal 2010 initiative.

Sports correspondent David Lee joins us to give his assessment of Singapore's Goal 2034 plan.

