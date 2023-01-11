The Big Story: Self-radicalised MOE teacher, 38, detained under ISA

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

A 38-year-old Ministry of Education teacher - who was prepared to travel to Gaza, Palestine to fight the Israeli military - was detained in October 2022 under the Internal Security Act.

He is the first public servant to have been investigated for terrorism-related offences, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said on Wednesday.

“We’ve made clear our policy that if you think of going abroad to fight for any cause, we’ll arrest you and we have a zero-tolerance approach,” he said. “We have arrested others who have similarly thought of going to fight.”

The Internal Security Department said in a statement that Mohamed Khairul Riduan bin Mohamed Sarip was ready to travel to Gaza, Palestine to carry out armed violence, and had planned to do so under the guise of humanitarian aid to avoid detection.

He intended to join Hamas and its military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and take part in armed combat against the Israel Defence Forces, it added.