The Big Story: Securing jobs tops Govt's agenda; S'pore-based firm under scrutiny for Newcastle bid and doctored Obama photos

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday (Aug 26), the Trade and Industry, Manpower, Communications and Information ministries, as well as the Monetary Authority of Singapore and National Research Foundation in the Prime Minister's Office will release their addenda following President Halimah Yacob's address on Monday night (Aug 24).

Senior political correspondent Grace Ho will share about how securing jobs for Singaporeans looks to be at the top of the Government's agenda.

Singapore-registered Bellagraph Nova Group, which has been under scrutiny following its sensational bid to take over English Premier League football club Newcastle United, retracted several press releases related to its business on Tuesday.

The group also said it will be seeking legal counsel to investigate the controversy involving some of its marketing and publicity materials.

We will speak to sports correspondent David Lee about the group and its two Singaporean founders.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the future of nightlife in Singapore, and the rights of a retrenched worker.