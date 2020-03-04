The Big Story: Secondary school students to get personal digital devices, South Korea's $13.7b stimulus package to fight Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's episode (March 4), education correspondent Amelia Teng will discuss the Government's latest announcement that will see all secondary school students own personal digital devices by 2028.

She will also talk about the latest push towards cyber wellness education in schools.

Next, South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon will share more about President Moon Jae-in's 11.7 trillion won (S$13.7 billion) stimulus package to cushion the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

There were 516 new cases announced in South Korea on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 5,300.

In Singapore, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday night confirmed two more Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of infections here to 110.

Air New Zealand has also confirmed a case on Feb 25 flight from Singapore to Auckland.

Lastly, in a new segment called Beyond Our Borders, we will take a look at headlines from around the world.

Some events that have made the news include Super Tuesday in the US, Malaysia's parliament sitting being pushed back by two months, and the possible delay of the Tokyo 2020 games.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include China closing its first makeshift hospital that was built to tackle the coronavirus, and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's resignation as Malaysia's prime minister.