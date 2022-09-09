The Big Story: Sea's Shopee shuts some offices in Latin America

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Sea's e-commerce arm told employees on Thursday it was shutting local operations in Chile, Colombia and Mexico, and leaving Argentina entirely, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter and an internal e-mail.

The Singapore-based company will maintain cross-border operations in the first three markets but will cut the majority of its teams in the countries, affecting dozens of employees, the sources said. Brazil, in which Shopee has become a dominant player, will not be affected.

In other news, tributes continue to pour in for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, at the age of 96, at her home Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace, leaving flowers and memorials in honour of the world's longest-reigning monarch.

Also on the show, sports reporter Kimberly Kwek and multimedia correspondent Cheow Sue-Ann talk about the Great Singapore Run - a project by The Straits Times.