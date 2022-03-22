The Big Story: Search and rescue efforts continue in China Eastern crash

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Overnight rescue efforts in a densely forested area in Guangxi where a China Eastern Airlines plane crashed have yet to yield any survivors, officials said Tuesday (March 22) as the airline confirmed that there had been fatalities.

Flight MU5735 crashed in Teng County on Monday afternoon while on its way from Kunming in Yunnan to Guangzhou city.

There were 132 people on board, of which 123 were passengers and nine were crew. The plane is believed to have plunged into a steep and heavily wooded valley.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law shares the latest developments.

In Singapore, 10 vaccination centres have closed and more will be closing in the next few weeks.

Checks by The Straits Times show that 30 vaccination centres are currently operating, down from 40 in June last year.

Experts told ST that the closure of vaccination centres is a sign that Singapore may be closer to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Separately, this year's National Day Parade will once again be held at the Marina Bay floating platform - likely for the last time before it is redeveloped into the NS Square, a project delayed for a year because of Covid-19.

The birthday bash was also held at the popular waterfront location last year.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the redevelopment of the floating platform had to start later due to Covid-19.

In other headlines, Singapore's power sector now produces about 40 per cent of the country's emissions, but the sector could realistically bring this down to net zero by 2050, said a new report published on Tuesday.

The Energy 2050 Committee report, commissioned by industry regulator Energy Market Authority, said achieving this target can be done in ways that will neither compromise Singapore's energy security nor affordability.

Assistant news editor Audrey Tan discusses the strategies outlined in the report.