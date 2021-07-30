The Big Story: Schooling's subsequent steps amid wave of support after Olympic loss

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day. The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Messages of support continue to come in for Team Singapore athletes, including swimmer Joseph Schooling, following defeats in table tennis and swimming on Thursday (July 29).

In an Instagram post, Schooling thanked Singaporeans for their support, saying "it means the world to me."

Schooling admitted his poor performances have stung him in an interview with ST at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on Friday. He said he was so upset by his race in his 100m butterfly heat the previous night that he does not even want to watch it replayed on video.

Associate sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz share more.

Separately, experts have warn that the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units in Singapore or requiring oxygen supplementation is likely to grow. This comes after their numbers tripled over the past two weeks.

But the experts added that the healthcare system should be able to cope in spite of the worrying trend.

And on the Covid-19 vaccination front - more than 3.2 million people in Singapore, or 57 per cent of the population, have completed the full vaccination regimen as at July 28.

Professor Dale Fisher, senior consultant at NUH's Division of Infectious Diseases, shares how this development will affect Singapore's exit from phase two (heightened alert).