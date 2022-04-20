The Big Story: Sanofi's new facility in S'pore to churn out vaccines to be used in Asia

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi broke ground on Wednesday (April 20) on its state-of-the-art vaccine facility in Singapore, which will allow it to quickly pivot to making new vaccines that might be needed to combat future pandemics.

Sanofi said its evolutive vaccine facility is the first of its kind. The fully digitalised facility can produce up to four different types of vaccines at one go, unlike current facilities around the world that can make just one at a time.

Separately, the first person linked to the OCBC phishing scams involving about $12.8 million has admitted in a district court to offences including money laundering.

Described as a "serial and prolific offender" by the prosecution, Leong Jun Xian, 20, had his own agents working under him to source for bank accounts which would be provided to the syndicates involved in the scams.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts each of dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct and rioting.

In other headlines, cargo vehicle drivers now have a faster journey at Tuas Port while undergoing clearance checks as the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) prepares the port to handle larger volumes of cargo.

ICA officers there now use mobile technology to inform drivers of image scan results of cargo and validate permits, reducing the waiting time for drivers. Previously, the drivers had to wait in a holding area for the scan results before they could drive off.

Journalist Jessie Lim discusses how this may benefit consumers.

And don't miss this week's Living Well segment, which features MP for Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng and his wife, Ms Lim Hai Ye. The couple leaned on each other for support after she was diagnosed with aphasia and he with nose cancer. They share how they have coped with their illnesses.