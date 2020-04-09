The Big Story: Safe-distancing measures for public transport and parks; the temporary Covid-19 hospital in Wuhan

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday's episode (April 9), we will speak with senior transport correspondent Chris Tan on the safe-distancing measures that will be rolled out across the public transport network in Singapore.

Transport ambassadors and bus captains, together with the Land Transport Authority's enforcement officers, will help to enforce these measures.

Science and Environment correspondent Audrey Tan will then talk about the safe-distancing measures implemented at parks.

She will share more on the different initiatives by National Parks Board (NParks) to ensure crowd control at parks including the use of drones to monitor crowds at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Meanwhile, China correspondent Elizabeth Law, who is currently in Wuhan, will talk about her visit to a temporary hospital that was built in record time in the city during the height of the pandemic there.

US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh rounds up the episode with the latest Covid-19 situation in the United States and its impact on US-China relations.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the new Singapore law that will ban private social gatherings of any size at homes or in public spaces, and the situation in Singapore on the first day of the circuit breaker measures.