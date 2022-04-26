The Big Story: Safe distancing and SafeEntry no longer required as S'pore lifts most Covid-19 rules

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Singapore's Central Business District regained a semblance of normalcy on Tuesday morning (April 26), with all workers allowed to return to the workplace following a major relaxation of Covid-19 rules.

Gone are the lines of people waiting outside office buildings and malls to do SafeEntry check-ins.

Over at shopping malls, patrons could stroll in freely and were no longer encumbered by rope barriers or safe entry counters.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist from the Rophi Clinic, weighs in on this development.

Meanwhile, fans in Singapore will have the chance see their favourite Liverpool players in the flesh, when the team plays at the National Stadium on July 15.

Returning to the Republic for the first time since 2011, the Reds will challenge Crystal Palace for the inaugural Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy.

In other headlines, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has agreed to buy Twitter for US$44 billion (S$60.5 billion).