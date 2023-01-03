The Big Story: S’porean households to get $300 in CDC vouchers from today, half for use at supermarkets

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Every Singaporean household can now claim $300 worth of Community Development Council vouchers, of which half, or $150, is for use at five participating supermarkets. The other $150 worth of vouchers can be used at about 20,300 hawker stalls and heartland merchants’ stores.

The vouchers are colour-coded – teal for heartland merchants and yellow for supermarkets.

Separately, Singapore’s economy grew by 3.8 per cent in 2022, slowing sharply from the 7.6 per cent growth achieved a year earlier, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Tuesday.

Associate editor Vikram Khanna joins the show to discuss this development. He also shares his thoughts on the outlook for Singapore’s economy.