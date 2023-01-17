The Big Story: S’pore’s 2023 visitor arrivals to double to over 12m, full recovery expected by 2024, says STB

International visitor arrivals to Singapore are expected to hit 12 million to 14 million in 2023, with full tourism recovery expected by 2024. Tourism receipts are also anticipated to climb to between $18 billion to $21 billion.

The bullish forecast released on Tuesday by the Singapore Tourism Board comes off the back of better-than-expected numbers in 2022, which ended with 6.3 million international visitor arrivals and estimated tourism receipts of $14 billion.

The forecast is made based on several factors, such as no new Covid-19 variant of concern rearing its head, China’s continued reopening and international flight capacities continuing to be ramped up.