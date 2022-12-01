The Big Story: S’pore leaders send condolence letters on death of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to China’s leaders on Wednesday to convey their condolences on the death of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin.

Mr Jiang died on Wednesday afternoon in Shanghai. He was 96. According to state news agency Xinhua, he died of leukaemia and multiple organ failure.

Separately, in spite of higher inflation eating into the take-home pay of resident workers this year, real median income in Singapore still grew at 2.1 per cent. This is an improvement over 2021’s 0.9 per cent.

This year’s growth in real income – after adjusting for inflation – was nonetheless lower than the pre-Covid-19 average of 3.8 per cent for the years 2014 to 2019 when inflation was lower.