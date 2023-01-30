The Big Story: S’pore and Malaysia sign agreements to deepen cooperation in digital, green economy

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and jointly seize opportunities in the digital economy and green economy, and to work closely on data protection and cyber security.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim witnessed the signing of three agreements covering these fields on Monday, during Datuk Seri Anwar’s first official visit to the Republic since he was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th PM on Nov 24.

Two agreements were signed between the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry to cooperate in the digital economy and the green economy.

The third agreement is a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of personal data protection, cyber security and digital economy between the Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and Digital.

The signings followed an official welcome ceremony at the Istana, after which PM Anwar called on President Halimah Yacob. He then had a meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who also hosted an official lunch in his honour.